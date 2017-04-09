Radio Encuentro

Movida en Viedma: ¡Paren de matarnos!

— Abril 9, 2017

Muchas personas se reunieron en la plaza San Martin, atravesadas por el dolor y la bronca ante el asesinato de la joven militante social Micaela Garcia. También hubo marchas en Bariloche, Fiske, Cinco Saltos, entre otras ciudades rionegrinas.

Viedma | Patagones
Abril 9, 2017
