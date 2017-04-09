Radio Encuentro

Abril 9, 2017 - Hesayne sufrió un infarto. Piden oración
Abril 9, 2017 - Tras la represión, los docentes se retiraron del Congreso. Este lunes plenario de CTERA
Abril 9, 2017 - Las Madres repudian la represión a los docentes
Abril 9, 2017 - ¡En defensa de la educación pública! ¡Por la paritaria nacional docente!
— Abril 9, 2017

ULTIMO MOMENTO: DENUNCIAN REPRESIÓN. Hay  docentes detenidos.  La CTERA estaba montando frente al Congreso, en el lugar de la Carpa Blanca  una estructura de lo que anuncia como una ESCUELA PUBLICA ITINERANTE. AMPLIAREMOS

