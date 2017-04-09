¡En defensa de la educación pública! ¡Por la paritaria nacional docente!— Abril 9, 2017
ULTIMO MOMENTO: DENUNCIAN REPRESIÓN. Hay docentes detenidos. La CTERA estaba montando frente al Congreso, en el lugar de la Carpa Blanca una estructura de lo que anuncia como una ESCUELA PUBLICA ITINERANTE. AMPLIAREMOS
