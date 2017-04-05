Radio Encuentro

Última Noticias
Abril 5, 2017 - Paro de 48hs de trabajadores nucleados en ATE
Abril 5, 2017 - 65 meses sin Daniel Solano
Abril 5, 2017 - ¡Carlos Fuentealba PRESENTE! en el CURZA
Abril 4, 2017 - A Cubanea
Home / Destacadas / Noticias / ¡Carlos Fuentealba PRESENTE! en el CURZA
¡Carlos Fuentealba PRESENTE! en el CURZA

¡Carlos Fuentealba PRESENTE! en el CURZA

— Abril 5, 2017

A media tarde ya estaba concluído. Pasadas las 18hs quedó formalmente inaugurado el mural que realizaron estudiantes de la Agurpacion Fuentealba que conduce el centro de estudiantes del CURZA.

Viedma | Patagones
Abril 5, 2017
Principalmente Despejado
Principalmente Despejado
12°C
 

Notice: Undefined variable: post in /home/wencuen/public_html/wp-content/plugins/simply-sociable/simply-sociable.php on line 33

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/wencuen/public_html/wp-content/plugins/simply-sociable/simply-sociable.php on line 33

Strict Standards: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, non-static method ImgMouseover::make_html5_compliant() should not be called statically in /home/wencuen/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 298

Audios

Laura Guanca, a horas de la sanción de la Ley de cannabis medicinal Condena a Bernardi y una denuncia que ayudó mucho

Noticias por día

Abril 2017
L M X J V S D
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930