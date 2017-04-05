¡Carlos Fuentealba PRESENTE! en el CURZA— Abril 5, 2017
A media tarde ya estaba concluído. Pasadas las 18hs quedó formalmente inaugurado el mural que realizaron estudiantes de la Agurpacion Fuentealba que conduce el centro de estudiantes del CURZA.
Notice: Undefined variable: post in /home/wencuen/public_html/wp-content/plugins/simply-sociable/simply-sociable.php on line 33
Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/wencuen/public_html/wp-content/plugins/simply-sociable/simply-sociable.php on line 33
Strict Standards: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, non-static method ImgMouseover::make_html5_compliant() should not be called statically in /home/wencuen/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 298