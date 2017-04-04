Radio Encuentro

Abril 4, 2017 - A Cubanea
Abril 4, 2017 - ¡CARLOS FUENTEALBA PRESENTE! ¡CON VOS HASTA LA VICTORIA!
Abril 4, 2017 - El STJ declaró nula Ordenanza que preveía paritarias con participación del intendente, el presidente del Concejo y del Tribunal de Cuentas
Abril 4, 2017 - PARO NACIONAL DOCENTE, este 5 de abril
¡CARLOS FUENTEALBA PRESENTE! ¡CON VOS HASTA LA VICTORIA!

— Abril 4, 2017

Compartimos el video que difundió el gremio docente rionegrino acompañando la marcha en Neuquén

Con vos, hasta la victoria Carlos Fuentealba

Posted by Unter Central on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

