65 meses sin Daniel Solano— Abril 5, 2017
Se cumplen hoy 65 meses sin Daniel Francisco Solano.
Y nos seguimos haciendo junto a sus familiares las mismas preguntas:
¿Dónde está Daniel Francisco Solano? ¿Por qué el PODER JUDICIAL no favorece la búsqueda en el JAGUEL? ¿Por qué la CORTE SUPREMA aún NO SE PRONUNCIA DEFINIENDO COMPETENCIA JUDICIAL sobre la CAUSA?
