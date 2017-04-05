Radio Encuentro

Última Noticias
Abril 5, 2017 - Paro de 48hs de trabajadores nucleados en ATE
Abril 5, 2017 - 65 meses sin Daniel Solano
Abril 5, 2017 - ¡Carlos Fuentealba PRESENTE! en el CURZA
Abril 4, 2017 - A Cubanea
Home / Noticias / 65 meses sin Daniel Solano
65 meses sin Daniel Solano

65 meses sin Daniel Solano

— Abril 5, 2017

Se cumplen hoy 65 meses sin Daniel Francisco Solano.

Y nos seguimos haciendo junto a sus familiares las mismas preguntas:

¿Dónde está Daniel Francisco Solano?  ¿Por qué el PODER JUDICIAL no favorece la búsqueda en el JAGUEL? ¿Por qué la CORTE SUPREMA aún NO SE PRONUNCIA DEFINIENDO COMPETENCIA JUDICIAL sobre la CAUSA?

Viedma | Patagones
Abril 5, 2017
Principalmente Despejado
Principalmente Despejado
12°C
 

Notice: Undefined variable: post in /home/wencuen/public_html/wp-content/plugins/simply-sociable/simply-sociable.php on line 33

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/wencuen/public_html/wp-content/plugins/simply-sociable/simply-sociable.php on line 33

Strict Standards: call_user_func_array() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, non-static method ImgMouseover::make_html5_compliant() should not be called statically in /home/wencuen/public_html/wp-includes/class-wp-hook.php on line 298

Audios

Laura Guanca, a horas de la sanción de la Ley de cannabis medicinal Condena a Bernardi y una denuncia que ayudó mucho

Noticias por día

Abril 2017
L M X J V S D
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930